Bradenton men heading to prison for distributing fentanyl

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Bradenton men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Raphael Simean Bennett, Jr., 35, was sentenced to 11 years; Andre Renodd Ackerman, Sr., 34, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Bennett had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, four counts of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Ackerman had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, on Aug. 14, 2019, Bennett and Ackerman sold one ounce of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Bradenton. On four other occasions, Bennett sold multiple ounces of fentanyl to the same person.

Three weeks later, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bennett’s residence and seized 626 grams of cocaine and 8 grams of fentanyl. On July 9, 2020, a deputy from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office lawfully searched Bennett’s car and found 8 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of heroin, and 16 grams of cocaine.

Agencies involved in the case included the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Bradenton Police Department, and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

