Alligator removed from Parrish neighborhood

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - An alligator becoming emboldened by residents feeding in a Parrish neighborhood was caught and relocated Thursday, wildlife expert Justin Matthews said.

A resident in the Twin Rivers neighborhood called Matthews about the gator, who was in a lake near her home. Mathews said people had been feeding the animal, “which is not good.”

Matthews placed a net in the concrete drain underwater and baited it with raw chicken. “It didn’t take long for him to smell it and swam in the drain, and I lifted up the net and caught him,” Matthews tweeted.

Matthews said he will find “a good place for him.”

