Alligator removed from Parrish neighborhood

Justin Matthews apprehends a gator in a Parrish neighborhood June 24.
Justin Matthews apprehends a gator in a Parrish neighborhood June 24.(Courtesy of Justin Matthews)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - An alligator becoming emboldened by residents feeding in a Parrish neighborhood was caught and relocated Thursday, wildlife expert Justin Matthews said.

A resident in the Twin Rivers neighborhood called Matthews about the gator, who was in a lake near her home. Mathews said people had been feeding the animal, “which is not good.”

Matthews placed a net in the concrete drain underwater and baited it with raw chicken. “It didn’t take long for him to smell it and swam in the drain, and I lifted up the net and caught him,” Matthews tweeted.

Matthews said he will find “a good place for him.”

