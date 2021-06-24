Advertise With Us
The Suncoast returns to a more typical summer like pattern of afternoon storms

WWSB AM First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pattern more typical of summer has established itself for the Suncoast and will control our weather through the weekend. The trough of low pressure to the north is weakening and allows a high pressure ridge to drift northward.

In response to this motion, our winds have twisted to the east. The winds today will be light and allow the sea breeze to start early and move a good distance inland. This will likely keep our high temperatures a degree or two cooler than the previous days.

In the late afternoon, the east wind and our sea breeze will collide inland and storms will grow east of the interstate. The storms will drift toward the coast around sunset and move out into the Gulf. The rain chance will be high today as the atmosphere has plenty of moisture to work with.

