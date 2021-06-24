Summer storms are back to stay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a steady SE wind to start the morning we can expect to see a nice start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70′s under mostly sunny skies. Those winds will collide with the afternoon sea breeze which will once again be pinned near the coast which means a good chance for more rain near the coastal communities on Friday.

Big storms again Friday afternoon (WWSB)

The rain chance on Friday is at 60% for mid to late afternoon storms some of which could be big rain makers as the atmosphere is juiced up with plenty of moisture. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday things don’t change much with generally fair skies in the morning and then mainly scattered storms in the afternoon working from inland areas toward the coast later in the day. The rain chance is at 50% which is fairly typical for this time of year. The highs on both days will be around 90 and the lows in the low to mid 70′s.

The typical summer pattern should stay that way through Wednesday of next week with a good chance for mainly late day storms tracking from the east toward the west.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 5-10 kts. and seas 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters. Now the winds and seas will be obviously higher near the scattered storms later in the afternoon as the storms move west.

TROPICS: No longer is the area just east of the Lesser Antilles of any concern, but an area in the far eastern Atlantic is starting to act up. A tropical disturbance now has a 40% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it tracks to the west at 20 mph.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.