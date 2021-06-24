Stabbing reported at Port Charlotte bar

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was stabbed in an incident in a Port Charlotte bar early Thursday morning, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has reported.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m., at the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, in the 2000 block of Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. The victim is currently seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Major Crimes detectives are currently investigating and are asking for anyone with information to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

