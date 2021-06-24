Sex offender charged after allegedly 'luring' North Port and Englewood minors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, FBI agents, with the assistance of North Port Police, Rhode Island State Police, and Warwick Police Department, arrested Nicholas Sannicandro, a registered sex offender who police say was “luring” children here in North Port and Englewood.

Sannicandro, 31, began talking with two local minor boys about fishing through Instagram. A suspicious parent contacted the police who began corresponding with the offender using the identity of one of the boys, police said.

Sannicandro was arrested on a federal criminal complaint, and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor and the commission of a specified sexual exploitation offense by a person required to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, Nicholas Sannicandro was convicted in 2011 in Massachusetts for possession of child pornography, and was required to register as a sex offender. Subsequently, he was convicted twice in 2018 in Massachusetts for disseminating matter harmful to a minor.

Proactive parenting and policing were key in intervening early, authorities say.

