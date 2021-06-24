Advertise With Us
Residents push for fencing after turtle nest found on road near Sunset Point Beach on Siesta Key

Turtle nest issues on Siesta Key.
Turtle nest issues on Siesta Key.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A turtle nest was found on the road right next to Sunset Point Beach on Siesta Key Wednesday morning. People on Siesta Key say a protective fence would’ve very easily solved this problem.

“This has been going on for multiple years, we’ve had babies squished out here,” said Michael Holderness, a Siesta Key business owner. “It’s not the first time a mother has laid her nest on the asphalt, it doesn’t take much common sense to realize we need a fence.”

Mote says this turtle nest was okay and moved to another safe location.

“I’ve been vacationing here for quite some time and I’ve seen lots of nests,” said Jeff Burkhart, a Siesta Key visitor. “And given the wideness of this beach, you think they probably would want to put some more preventative measures in place for protection of the sea turtles.”

Mote says they aren’t responsible for the fencing. Sarasota County says they take direction from Mote when it comes to fencing and turtle nests, so ABC7 has yet to get a clear answer on this issue. Last year, Sarasota County did put up the protective fencing, the year before the residents put it up.

“It takes so much effort to protect these turtles and the guests enjoy seeing them, but that’s our duty to protect them and it’s just disheartening, it’s just defeating,” said Holderness.

It’s not yet known if Sarasota County will now put up the fencing.

