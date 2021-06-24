Resident starts petition to keep part of LWR Main Street open for pedestrians

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - On June 13, Lakewood Ranch Main Street opened up to traffic again after being blocked off for more than a year, but not everyone agrees.

One local resident started a petition to block off vehicular traffic and open it for pedestrians instead.

Ray Niecestro loves spending time with his family on Lakewood Ranch Main Street about two to three times a month. On Wednesday, he was stunned to see that nearly 900 people have signed his petition that he started a week ago.

“We just wanted to share our opinion that the atmosphere had improved,” he said. “We wanted to make those opinions known and get our voice out there a little more, and let them know we enjoy the change and hope it’s something they can look long-term.”

The petition is called “Keep Main Street Open for Pedestrians,” and their goal is to have Main Street be pedestrian-friendly.

In April of 2020, Lakewood Ranch Main Street closed to traffic because of COVID-19. Restaurants were able to place tables on the street for outdoor dining, and guests had more space to walk.

“It was difficult for customers especially new customers to find the shop,” said Renee Towns, owner of Knot Awl Beads.

She says her business was hit hard not only by the pandemic but also by the street closure.

“Some people would just call and say ‘I give up,’” she told ABC7.

She wasn’t the only one. ABC7 spoke to several business owners, and they agree that having Main Street open, will help their business flourish as life gets back to normal.

But for Niecestro and other residents, having Main Street closed to traffic shows a stronger sense of community.

“A lot of people felt the same way I did. They really thought this is a great environment,” he said. “I think we know it’s not going to be an overnight thing but it is something that we hope the petition will bring the desire to see the expansion.”

ABC7 reached out to the property manager for comment but has not received a statement yet.

