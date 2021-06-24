Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.

By NEWS 13 ORLANDO Staffa
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NEWS 13 ORLANDO) - A manhunt is underway in Florida after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police say the 26-year-old officer radioed in that he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When he stopped responding on his radio, more officers were dispatched to the scene and they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was hospitalized. The police chief says he’s undergone a “successful surgery” but remains in critical condition.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V.

There’s a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 13 ORLANDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest video in question
Caught on Camera: SPD arrest video in question
The Manatee County administration building.
Manatee County administration building workers to follow new COVID rules
Donald Trump re-election chances
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Sarasota
It's a disturbing mystery that's shaken the neighborhood.
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Couple found dead in murder-suicide in Manatee senior community

Latest News

Condo resident Barry Cohen was shocked by what he saw when he looked down the hallway Thursday...
Condo collapse: Resident says he looked down hall 'and there was nothing there'
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
The damaged building is seen at dawn in Surfside, Fla., on Thursday.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; at least 1 person dead, 35 rescued
FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
US economy up 6.4% in Q1 with stronger future gains expected