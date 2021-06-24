I-75 interchange at State Road 70 to begin major changes Friday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The maze that is the intersection of State Road 70 and Interstate 75 in Manatee County will be changing once again, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

On Friday, June 25 at 11 p.m., road crews will begin to shift eastbound State Road 70 motorists accessing I-75 southbound in Manatee County. By 5 a.m. Saturday, the on-ramp to I-75 southbound will be closed for reconstruction until early November.

In order for someone eastbound on State Road 70 to get on southbound I-75, they’ll have to make a left turn at the next signal past Tara Boulevard onto a new on-ramp. Motorists traveling west on State Road 70 will drive underneath the I-75 bridge and turn right onto the I-75 southbound on-ramp.

Temporary traffic signals, signage and pavement markings will help drivers navigate the intersection and ramps. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and expect delays. Law enforcement officers will be present during the traffic shift.

