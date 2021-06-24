Gun control groups seek to weigh in on Florida regulations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two national gun-control groups and an LGBTQ-advocacy group want to weigh in if the Florida Supreme Court takes up a dispute about a 2011 law dealing with local gun regulations.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, the group known as Brady and the Equality Florida Institute filed a notice Wednesday that is a first step in submitting a friend-of-the-court brief to support cities, counties and local officials who have challenged the law.

The two-page notice said the groups “work to improve gun safety and prevent gun violence, which disproportionately affects minority communities.”

The 2011 law threatens tough penalties if city and county officials approve gun-related regulations. Florida since 1987 has barred cities and counties from passing regulations that are stricter than state firearms laws, and the penalties in the 2011 law were designed to strengthen that “preemption.”

The law, for example, could lead to local officials facing $5,000 fines and potential removal from office for passing gun regulations.

Local governments and officials filed three lawsuits challenging the 2011 law after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people. The local governments and officials did not challenge the underlying 1987 preemption law but contended the penalties in the 2011 law were unconstitutional.

The 1st District Court of Appeal, however, upheld the constitutionality of the law in May. That has led local governments and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to pursue getting the Supreme Court to hear the case.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.