Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Sarasota.

That rally will take place on Saturday, July 3, at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. It will start at 8 p.m.

The “Save America” rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida.

If you would like to learn more or get tickets for the event, click here.

