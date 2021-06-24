Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Sarasota
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Sarasota.
That rally will take place on Saturday, July 3, at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. It will start at 8 p.m.
The “Save America” rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida.
