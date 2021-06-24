Environmental groups sue state, HRK over Piney Point pollution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservation groups filed a lawsuit Thursday against Gov. Ron DeSantis, the acting secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, HRK Holdings, LLC and the Manatee County Port Authority for the release of hundreds of tons of hazardous pollutants into Tampa Bay and groundwater.

“Piney Point was, and still is, a ticking timebomb,” Justin Bloom, Suncoast Waterkeeper founder and board member, was quoted in a statement released Thursday.

The announcement follows the failure of one of the phosphogypsum stacks in April that led to evacuations and the threat of 480 million gallons of the wastewater going into Tampa Bay.

“Instead of appropriately closing this toxic waste site when they had the chance, the FDEP allowed the site to become even more perilous, knowing full well the risk of collapse and catastrophic contamination” Bloom charged. “In addition to calling the site owner, HRK, to be held accountable, the state of Florida needs to be held accountable as well.”

“The toxic releases endanger the public, marine ecosystems and protected species,” according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida.

“The Piney Point disaster is Exhibit A in a long list of Florida’s failures to protect our water and wildlife from the harms of phosphogypsum,” said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Even as state officials scramble to clean up Piney Point, they have drafted a permit to authorize a 230-acre expansion of the sinkhole-prone New Wales gypstack that leaked 215 million gallons of wastewater into the Floridan aquifer.”

The lawsuit alleges Piney Point is an ongoing threat to public health and the environment due to:

The discharge of 215 million gallons of toxic wastewater into Tampa Bay, which is now experiencing harmful algae blooms and fish kills;

The threat of catastrophic failure of its impoundments and/or stack system;

The site’s failing liners;

Violations of groundwater-quality standards and evidence that dangerous levels of pollution have migrated into the aquifer; and

The choice of an unproven and high-risk wastewater disposal method called deep-well injection to store hazardous waste at Piney Point.

“Recent events at the abandoned Piney Point phosphate plant clearly demonstrate that not enough is being done to safeguard the public or the environment from the devastating impacts that the phosphate industry is having on Florida,” said Glenn Compton, chairman of ManaSota-88, Inc. “Piney Point represents the true legacy the phosphate industry will leave behind. There is no economically feasible or environmentally sound way to close an abandoned gyp stack. This legacy includes the perpetual spending of taxpayer monies and risks to the public’s health and the environment.”

When the environmental groups gave notice they would be filing the suit in May, the Department of Environmental Protection DEP told ABC7, “While we cannot comment on pending litigation ... the department is committed to holding HRK Holdings Inc. and all involved parties accountable for this event, as well as ensuring the closure of this site once and for all so that this is the final chapter of Piney Point. DEP remains engaged in first response activities at the site for the protection of public health and safety.

“To be clear, this site is privately owned by HRK Holdings Inc., who is responsible for the site’s short and long-term care in accordance with all state regulations.” the statement said.”

