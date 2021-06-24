Advertise With Us
Emergency numbers for Surfside Condo collapse

Rescuers look for survivors from a partial building collapse in south Florida.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (WPLG/WWSB) - If you have loved ones who may have been in the condo that collapsed early Thursday, here are a list of resources.

A family reunification hotline has been set up at 305-614-1819. You can also can file a Missing Person Report Online.

Residents are being encouraged to submit a Wellness Check form.

Click here for more resources.

