Emergency numbers for Surfside Condo collapse
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (WPLG/WWSB) - If you have loved ones who may have been in the condo that collapsed early Thursday, here are a list of resources.
A family reunification hotline has been set up at 305-614-1819. You can also can file a Missing Person Report Online.
Residents are being encouraged to submit a Wellness Check form.
Click here for more resources.
