Emergency numbers for Surfside Condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WPLG/WWSB) - If you have loved ones who may have been in the condo that collapsed early Thursday, here are a list of resources.

A family reunification hotline has been set up at 305-614-1819. You can also can file a Missing Person Report Online.

Residents are being encouraged to submit a Wellness Check form.

Click here for more resources.

