Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried holds Piney Point roundtable

A reported and regulated wastewater spill is going into the Tampa Bay from Piney Point through...
A reported and regulated wastewater spill is going into the Tampa Bay from Piney Point through Port Manatee and into the bay.(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried was in Manatee County on Wednesday, looking to get an up-close look at the effects of Piney Point.

But the conversation, which happened about a mile from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, turned into a roundtable about how aquaculture can combat environmental disasters. Aquaculture is the practice of farming species like oysters to sell as seafood, and also to clean the water.

The aquaculture farmers and hospitality business people at the meeting said the growth of oyster farming could strengthen the coastline and improve the environment.

Ed Chiles, an entrepreneur, said the current trend with water contamination keeps him up at night, spurred on by the Piney Point leak.

“I’m scared,” Chiles said. “It’s here, and it’s in my pocketbook. If it’s not in your heart, every business person has got to be concerned.”

The farmers said the natural filtration ability of oysters cleans contaminants from the areas they are farmed in and should be used all over the coast.

They said aquaculture farms haven’t been occupied along the Gulf Coast.

All parties agreed during the roundtable that there was tangible harm caused by the discharged water from Piney Point.

Fried said the state government has to share the blame.

“At what point, when a private industry has come in and is waving the flag, ‘Hey we need help here,’ and the government does nothing, says nothing, I do think there is some onus on government to have stepped up and to have fixed it,” said Fried.

Fried also said that she would look into the expansion of aquaculture to help strengthen Florida’s coastlines as we look forward and better prepare for other possible crises in the state.

