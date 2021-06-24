City of Sarasota launches new online tool to increase participation in public meetings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is launching eComments, a new online tool aimed at increasing participation in public meetings by making it easier for the public to share their opinions.

eComments, compatible on any device, will be ready for the July 6-7 City Commission meetings.

Using their account login, residents can review details and indicate their position on a particular item once a meeting agenda is published on the City’s website. These comments will be attached to the meeting’s public record, and will be provided to the City Commissioners by the City Auditor and Clerk’s Office in advance of a meeting. Agendas are typically posted 10 days prior to a meeting, and can be viewed by clicking on the “Meetings/Agendas/Video” button on SarasotaFL.gov.

“We are always looking for ways to make it more convenient and accessible for our citizens to get involved in their city government, so we’re excited about this new option to utilize technology to help people participate,” said City Auditor and Clerk Shayla Griggs.

Individuals can still provide public input in person during meetings at City Hall, 1565 First St., or via Zoom (email Clerk@SarasotaFL.gov by 5 p.m., the Thursday prior to a regular City Commission meeting for instructions). Written comments can also be sent to the City Commission on any topic at any time by emailing CityCommissioners@SarasotaFL.gov.

City Commission meetings can be viewed live on the City’s website, on Access Sarasota television (Comcast channel 19, Frontier channel 32) and on the City’s Facebook page (search for “City of Sarasota, Government”).

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.