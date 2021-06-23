Advertise With Us
Vaccine event to be held outside Manatee County Administration building for employees

The Manatee County Administration Buillding
The Manatee County Administration Buillding(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Monday that it will host an open drive-through vaccination event Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the alleyway behind the County Administration Building for County Government employees who work in the building.

This follows the news of six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the building and two deaths among employees.

County administrator Dr. Scott Hopes has confirmed that the sixth Manatee County employee recently tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing indicates that the sixth case is an outlier and not connected to the original cluster of five.

Hopes said the sixth patient worked on the 7th floor of the Administration Building. The other cases involved the building’s IT Department.

Dr. Scott Hopes also issued a series of recommendations for safety protocols, including encouraging individuals to get vaccinated or work from home until the situation is resolved. You can read those here.

