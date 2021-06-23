Storms make a comeback to the coast Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure building back to our north and a trough of low pressure fills and moves out of the SE U.S. we can expect to see a steady SE wind to start the day on Thursday with a west coast breeze developing during the early afternoon. This will be in the impetus for convection to fire up near the collision of these two opposing winds.

The storms will start inland and then move to the NW and start to build as they get closer to the coast using that warm moist air coming in from the 89 degree Gulf of Mexico. This is the typical pattern we see during the summer months. It’s not always that way but usually about 3/5th of days from mid June through mid Sept. we can count on this kind of scenario.

Thursday we start off with mostly sunny skies with skies becoming partly cloudy by midday. Look for a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly after 4 p.m. rolling in from the interior part of the area toward the Gulf. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 to start the day followed by a west coast sea breeze developing in the early afternoon.

Afternoon storms come back to coast (WWSB)

The forecast stays that way through the weekend with scattered afternoon and evening storms developing along the sea breeze and then pushing out toward the beaches later in the afternoon and evening.

The rain chances go down just a little on Monday and Tuesday but we will still see some action each and every day.

For boaters look for winds out of the East turning to the NW at 5-10 knots later in the afternoon with seas less than 2 feet and smooth to a light chop on the waters.

TROPICS: We are watching two areas in the tropics which are showing a very small chance for development over the next 5 days. The GFS keeps hinting at something in the Gulf late next week but it is too far out to be concerned about anything at this point.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.