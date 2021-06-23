Advertise With Us
Slow transition to typical Florida summer weather continues for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The slow transition to typical Florida summer weather continues today.

The transition is being slowed by a persistent trough of low pressure and frontal boundary stuck in north Florida and the deep South. Today that means our high pressure ridge brings relatively light winds out of the south that allows our sea breeze to start in a bit earlier.

Expect a few showers to start in by late mid-morning. By tomorrow, as high pressure lifts north, our winds become easterly and return us the afternoon storms that build inland and drift to the Gulf. Additionally, moisture will increase and help in bringing in higher rain chances.

Right now the tropics are calm. Strong winds aloft and dry air are inhibiting any development close to home.

