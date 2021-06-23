Advertise With Us
Rainbow colors light up the Ringling Bridge in Sarasota for Pride Month

By Rick Adams
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It finally happened around 9pm on Tuesday night. The Ringling Bridge is now lit up in red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet.

“It was slowly, gradually changing colors and when it became the rainbow it was like oh yay it happened, and I was really happy,” said Tara Caruso, a Sarasota resident.

These colors are recognizing Pride Month for the LGBTQ community, which is taking place throughout the month of June.

“If you don’t have visibility, you’re not part of the conversation,” said Jordan Letschert, President of Project Pride. “People don’t know what you’re talking about if you don’t have presence in the community, so it’s actually tied to the larger scheme of our whole plan for the year of visibility.”

Many say this is a victory because the state of Florida initially rejected the Pride lights for the Ringling Bridge, stirring up a lot of controversy. On Monday night, Sarasota City Commissioners unanimously passed the resolution in order to make this a reality.

“We’re very excited and very relieved that the decision was overturned and the bridge will be lit up tonight with all the beautiful colors,” said Mary Tavarozzi, Board President of Also Youth.

The Ringling Bridge will have these rainbow colored lights through Monday, June 28th.

