Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

New College of Florida’s new president gets Board of Governors’ approval

(WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Board of Governors has announced Patricia Okker, Ph.D., as the next president of New College of Florida at its Wednesday meeting in St. Petersburg. Okker will assume the role on July 1, succeeding President Donal O’Shea, who has led the public liberal arts school, and the state’s designated honors college in Sarasota, since 2012.

“I’m so excited to be part of this incredible community and to help New College grow and thrive,” Okker said. “I’m optimistic about what is next for New College, and I look forward to leading such an impactful, inspiring institution to an even greater future in the world of higher education.”

Okker was chosen from a pool of 130 candidates after a six-month-long search. She served as the English Department chair at the University of Missouri from 2005-2011, and then at the school’s Provost’s Office, where she developed a new model for academic program reviews. From 2017-2021, Okker was dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, where she raised the College’s graduation and retention rates and increased diversity of its 450 full-time faculty members.

Okker holds a bachelor’s degree with honors from Allegheny College, a master’s degree with distinction from the University of Georgia and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Her teaching and research interests include 19th-century American literature, American women writers, American periodicals, career preparation in the liberal arts, and writing and wellness.

“Dr. Pat Okker is a skilled, effective leader who will take New College to another level of excellence in higher education,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mary Ruiz. “We are thrilled to have her at the helm, and we know she will lead with great purpose and resolve.”

Dr. Patricia Okker
Dr. Patricia Okker(New College of Florida)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in a crash near the SRQ Airport were from Kentucky, FHP reports.
2 dead, 5 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Couple found dead in murder-suicide in Manatee senior community
Arrest video in question
Caught on Camera: SPD arrest video in question
Anthony Wicks
Adult, 3 juveniles charged with murder after North Port shooting victim dies
A crash involving five vehicles closed County Road 675 in Manatee County Tuesday morning.
Truck driver charged with DUI after sideswiping four vehicles in rural Manatee

Latest News

The Manatee County administration building.
Manatee County administration building workers to follow new COVID rules
The Manatee County Administration Buillding
Vaccine event to be held outside Manatee County Administration building for employees
Body camera footage captured the May 31 incident in Manatee County.
Manatee first responders honored for actions during May 31 crash
The clubhouse at the city-owned Bobby Jones Golf Club was torn down recently.
Bobby Jones clubhouse razed as program on park continues