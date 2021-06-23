New College of Florida’s new president gets Board of Governors’ approval

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Board of Governors has announced Patricia Okker, Ph.D., as the next president of New College of Florida at its Wednesday meeting in St. Petersburg. Okker will assume the role on July 1, succeeding President Donal O’Shea, who has led the public liberal arts school, and the state’s designated honors college in Sarasota, since 2012.

“I’m so excited to be part of this incredible community and to help New College grow and thrive,” Okker said. “I’m optimistic about what is next for New College, and I look forward to leading such an impactful, inspiring institution to an even greater future in the world of higher education.”

Okker was chosen from a pool of 130 candidates after a six-month-long search. She served as the English Department chair at the University of Missouri from 2005-2011, and then at the school’s Provost’s Office, where she developed a new model for academic program reviews. From 2017-2021, Okker was dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, where she raised the College’s graduation and retention rates and increased diversity of its 450 full-time faculty members.

Okker holds a bachelor’s degree with honors from Allegheny College, a master’s degree with distinction from the University of Georgia and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Her teaching and research interests include 19th-century American literature, American women writers, American periodicals, career preparation in the liberal arts, and writing and wellness.

“Dr. Pat Okker is a skilled, effective leader who will take New College to another level of excellence in higher education,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mary Ruiz. “We are thrilled to have her at the helm, and we know she will lead with great purpose and resolve.”

Dr. Patricia Okker (New College of Florida)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.