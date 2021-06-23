Manatee first responders honored for actions during May 31 crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Manatee County first responders were recognized Tuesday for their quick action during a 911 call that turned unexpectedly dangerous.

On May 31, Paramedic Carlos Santos and Emergency Medical Technician Joe Savesta responded to a call about an unconscious man inside his vehicle at the traffic light in the 2600 block of 53rd Avenue West.

While attempting to assess the man’s condition, the man began brandishing a handgun. “It’s the kind of stuff you see on TV, on the show ‘Cops’ and stuff like that,” Santos recalled.

“So i heard my partner yelling ‘Gun, gun, gun,’ as I was back by the quarter panel taking down the information,” Savesta said. “The fight was on from there.”

The duo sprang into action, restraining the man, grabbing the gun and passing it to a nearby sheriff’s deputy.

On Tuesday, the county awarded the two men with meritorious service certificates.

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge was on hand for the event, saying Santos and Savesta are, “two of many first responders we employ in Manatee County, who every single day go above and beyond for our citizens and put their lives in danger,” he said. “Thank all of the first responders who work here in Manatee County.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.