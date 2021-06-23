First Lady Jill Biden to boost vaccine efforts in Tampa on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (News Service of Florida/WWSB) - First Lady Jill Biden will make appearances Thursday in Kissimmee and Tampa to encourage Floridians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Kissimmee, Biden will visit a drive-through vaccination site administered by Osceola Community Health Services, the White House said Monday.

She then will travel to Tampa to join the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team for an AdventHealth “Shots on Ice” vaccination event at Amalie Arena. AdventHealth will provide no-cost Pfizer two-dose (first or second shot) and Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccinations.

You can register for the Tampa event here. The event will be held Thursday, June 24 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

