‘Don’t spend it all in one place’: Customer’s $16,000 tip dazzles N.H. restaurant staff

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WMUR) - Most people tip at least 15% after having a meal at a restaurant or bar.

But the staff at a eatery got that and much more from a generous customer who must have been really impressed with their chili dogs.

A customer stopped into the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry and ordered up a couple of chili cheese dogs, fried pickle chips and drinks.

The tab, with tax, was $37.93 before he added a $16,000 tip.

At first, the staff didn’t even notice it.

“It was on the credit card statement, put down next to the register, and he said three times ‘Don’t spend it all in one place,’” said Mike Zarella, the owner of Stumble Inn. “That’s what made her flip it over and look. And she’s like ‘Oh my God, are you serious?’ And he says, ‘I want you to have it. You work hard.’”

The eight bartenders working contacted the owner.

“Thought it was a mistake, could have been maybe $160 tip and had a couple extra zeroes, and the bar manager talked to the gentleman and he said ‘No, it’s $16,000,’” Zarella said

The big tipper wants to stay anonymous. He’s said to be not a regular.

“He just said they deserve it. They work hard,” Zarella said.

The Stumble Inn closed a few months during the pandemic and adjusted with take out and outdoor dining.

Like so many restaurants, it was a challenge for the staff, and they’re paying it forward to their fellow employees in the back of the house.

“The back of the house works very hard,” Zarella said. “The kitchen, they’re giving them a lot of that, which is very generous of them, too.”

The owner says every tip is appreciated, but this one is the biggest in the history of the Stumble Inn.

“Oh yeah, to date, maybe there will be a bigger one for the staff. Who knows,” Zarella said.

He said in addition to the generous tipper, he is also thankful for the “really large customer base” that helped his establishment make it through the hard times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

