Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

DNA helps solve 2007 rape case in Tampa

Jared Vaughn
Jared Vaughn(Tampa PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 2007 sexual battery has been solved 14 years later, thanks to a DNA match.

On January 27, 2007, an unknown male was helping a female back to her home where she was then sexually battered. A DNA sample was collected but did not match any known offender.

Detectives re-examined the sample in hopes that genetic genealogy could identify a suspect. They ran the suspect’s DNA two times through a familial DNA database.

Then, in March 2021, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement advised that a possible suspect had been identified as Jared T. Vaughn, with a date of birth of Feb. 23, 1977.

A probable cause DNA search warrant was obtained to gather a DNA sample from Vaughn, who was living in West Virginia. The warrant was passed along to a detective in Parkersburg, West Virginia, who agreed to assist in this case by authoring a warrant there.

In April, Tampa Police Detectives met with the Parkersburg investigator in West Virginia. Detectives met with Vaughn at his residence and served the warrant by collecting his buccal swab. The lab compared the samples from Vaughn to the sample from the rape kit.

Police say Vaughn’s DNA matched the DNA evidence from 2007, with the DNA profile being greater than 700 billion times more likely to occur if the sample originated from Jared Vaughn than from an unrelated individual.

Vaughn surrendered himself on the charge of sexual battery.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in a crash near the SRQ Airport were from Kentucky, FHP reports.
2 dead, 5 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Couple found dead in murder-suicide in Manatee senior community
Anthony Wicks
Adult, 3 juveniles charged with murder after North Port shooting victim dies
Arrest video in question
Caught on Camera: SPD arrest video in question
A crash involving five vehicles closed County Road 675 in Manatee County Tuesday morning.
Truck driver charged with DUI after sideswiping four vehicles in rural Manatee

Latest News

Discovering the Suncoast June 16 2021
Discovering the Suncoast: A Road by any other Name
Fred Williams
Arrest made in Hillsborough County missing person case
Social media is under fire.
Florida urges judge to reject Facebook censorship arguments
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Slow transition to typical Florida summer weather continues for the Suncoast