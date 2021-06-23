DNA helps solve 2007 rape case in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 2007 sexual battery has been solved 14 years later, thanks to a DNA match.

On January 27, 2007, an unknown male was helping a female back to her home where she was then sexually battered. A DNA sample was collected but did not match any known offender.

Detectives re-examined the sample in hopes that genetic genealogy could identify a suspect. They ran the suspect’s DNA two times through a familial DNA database.

Then, in March 2021, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement advised that a possible suspect had been identified as Jared T. Vaughn, with a date of birth of Feb. 23, 1977.

A probable cause DNA search warrant was obtained to gather a DNA sample from Vaughn, who was living in West Virginia. The warrant was passed along to a detective in Parkersburg, West Virginia, who agreed to assist in this case by authoring a warrant there.

In April, Tampa Police Detectives met with the Parkersburg investigator in West Virginia. Detectives met with Vaughn at his residence and served the warrant by collecting his buccal swab. The lab compared the samples from Vaughn to the sample from the rape kit.

Police say Vaughn’s DNA matched the DNA evidence from 2007, with the DNA profile being greater than 700 billion times more likely to occur if the sample originated from Jared Vaughn than from an unrelated individual.

Vaughn surrendered himself on the charge of sexual battery.

