Citing long history, Manatee County School Board approves ' Lincoln Memorial Middle School’ for former academy of the same name

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County unanimously approved the name “Lincoln Memorial Middle School.” for the middle school in Palmetto formerly known as Lincoln Memorial Academy.

The name was approved by the school board following a public hearing at last night’s school board meeting.

Lincoln Memorial Academy was a charter school and is now now longer operating as such. After the school was acquired by the Florida Department of Education, it was required to be renamed.

The name Lincoln and Lincoln-Memorial have a long history in Manatee County education as they were names of schools for African-American students before desegregation.

Graduates and former students of Lincoln-Memorial High School still hold reunions and celebrate their days wearing their blue and gray school colors in support of their teams nicknamed the Trojans.

Name nominations for the school began being collected during two live “Name Nomination Kickoff Events” held in April.

