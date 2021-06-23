Advertise With Us
Bobby Jones clubhouse razed as program on park continues

The clubhouse at the city-owned Bobby Jones Golf Club was torn down recently.
The clubhouse at the city-owned Bobby Jones Golf Club was torn down recently.(Courtesy of City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the end of an era.

The aging clubhouse and other building at the Bobby Jones Golf Club were razed recently, as the City of Sarasota continues with plans for the planned the municipal golf course and park.

Gone is the iconic clubhouse, which housed a restaurant, bar, locker rooms, a meeting room and pro shop.

The City Commission is expected to discuss future operations and financial management of the golf course this fall.

Meanwhile, the nature trails are scheduled to reopen around July 4, the city announced Tuesday on Facebook.

