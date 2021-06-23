Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Arrest made in Hillsborough County missing person case

Fred Williams
Fred Williams(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in the case of a missing woman whose body was found burned near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge earlier this month, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Fred Williams, 55, was arrested June 19, and charged with tampering with physical evidence, a news release said. He remains in the Hillsborough County Jail Wednesday morning with a bond set at $15,000.

Firefighters in St. Petersburg discovered a body in the ashes of a grass fire June 9 near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. St. Petersburg Police said the remains were found about 8 p.m., after the fire was extinguished in the woods near the bridge’s north side rest area.

Earlier that day, the family of a security guard at the Beachwalk Condominiums in the Town and Country area of Tampa has reported that she had not returned home from work as expected.

According to jail records, Williams’ address is listed as a unit at the Beachwalk Condominiums.

Clark said forensic investigation and identifying marks on the body confirmed her identity. Few other details were available. The victim’s car was still at the apartment complex when her body was found. Investigators have not said if they believe the victim died as a result of the fire or before.

This remains an active and open investigation and the sheriff office has declined to provide any other information.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in a crash near the SRQ Airport were from Kentucky, FHP reports.
2 dead, 5 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Couple found dead in murder-suicide in Manatee senior community
Anthony Wicks
Adult, 3 juveniles charged with murder after North Port shooting victim dies
Arrest video in question
Caught on Camera: SPD arrest video in question
A crash involving five vehicles closed County Road 675 in Manatee County Tuesday morning.
Truck driver charged with DUI after sideswiping four vehicles in rural Manatee

Latest News

Social media is under fire.
Florida urges judge to reject Facebook censorship arguments
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Slow transition to typical Florida summer weather continues for the Suncoast
voting
Senate fight over voting rights
snowbirds
Canadian Snowbirds Act