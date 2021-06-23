Arrest made in Hillsborough County missing person case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in the case of a missing woman whose body was found burned near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge earlier this month, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Fred Williams, 55, was arrested June 19, and charged with tampering with physical evidence, a news release said. He remains in the Hillsborough County Jail Wednesday morning with a bond set at $15,000.

Firefighters in St. Petersburg discovered a body in the ashes of a grass fire June 9 near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. St. Petersburg Police said the remains were found about 8 p.m., after the fire was extinguished in the woods near the bridge’s north side rest area.

Earlier that day, the family of a security guard at the Beachwalk Condominiums in the Town and Country area of Tampa has reported that she had not returned home from work as expected.

According to jail records, Williams’ address is listed as a unit at the Beachwalk Condominiums.

Clark said forensic investigation and identifying marks on the body confirmed her identity. Few other details were available. The victim’s car was still at the apartment complex when her body was found. Investigators have not said if they believe the victim died as a result of the fire or before.

This remains an active and open investigation and the sheriff office has declined to provide any other information.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.