What happened to Zachary? FDLE uses social media to bring attention to state’s longest running AMBER Alert

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking to social media to remind individuals of the state’s longest unsolved AMBER Alert.

Zachary Bernhardt was 8-years-old when he was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2000 from Clearwater, Fla. As we approach 21 years without answers, FDLE is hoping someone will come forward with information.

The department released also shared an age-progressed photo of Zachary in hopes that someone may recognize him.

Zachary would answer to the nickname Zach and had a scar on his chin and a scar on the bridge of his nose.

Please contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4200 or 911 if you have information that may help locate Zachary.

