Truck driver arrested for DUI after sideswiping four vehicles in rural Manatee

A crash involving five vehicles closed County Road 675 in Manatee County Tuesday morning.
A crash involving five vehicles closed County Road 675 in Manatee County Tuesday morning.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A truck trailer driver was arrested for DUI after causing a five-car accident Tuesday morning in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Roberto Jimenez, 21, was driving a semitrailer was traveling northbound on County Road 675, approaching a slight curve in the roadway, south of Oak Knoll Road, troopers say.

Four other vehicles, a pickup towing a trailer and three SUVs, were all traveling southbound, approaching the same curve.

Jimenez failed to maintain his travel lane, and crossed into on coming southbound traffic, sideswiping all four southbound vehicles.

Jimenez’s vehicle continued to travel across the roadway and came to final rest within the wooded shoulder and tree line adjacent to the roadway. The other vehicles were able to stop in the grassy shoulder of County Road 675.

Jimenez was placed under arrest for driving under the influence with property damage, and transported to the Manatee County Jail, an FHP report said.

