The Suncoast will see good chances for rain all week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure sprawling in from the Atlantic will direct our winds out of the south or southeast today, except in the afternoon when the sea breeze will twist our wind to the west. The combination of winds and moisture will produce a good chance for thunderstorms to grow east of the interstate in the afternoon. A few of the storms will drift back toward the coast as they die out in the late afternoon or early evening.

The rest of the week will feature good rain chances each day. Winds are going to establish out of the southeast or east, so the timing of the storms will be the typical afternoon or early evening variety that will drift back to the Gulf around sunset. Some slightly drier air will move in by Saturday or Sunday and slightly reduce our rain chances.

