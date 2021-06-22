Summer storms mainly confined to inland areas Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer is here and so is the heat! The feels like temperatures will once again approach triple digits on Tuesday afternoon with a southwest wind. This will make it feel oppressive during much of the day with dew points in the mid to upper 70′s.

We will see a gradual switch around to the SE during the first half of the day beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday. This means we will see storms develop inland areas and then track back toward the beaches later in the day. Once again they will be scattered storms so not everyone is going to see the rain.

Scattered storms in the forecast (WWSB)

For Tuesday look for an isolated coastal shower in the morning and then the main focus of storms will be well inland along the sea breeze front later in the afternoon. The rain chance is at 40%. The high will be 88 degrees with a heat index near 101 by early afternoon.

Wednesday we see a slight turn of the winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph with a west wind developing later in the day. This will allow for inland storms during the mid afternoon with a few of them making a break back to the coast later in the afternoon and early evening. The temperature will warm to near 90 degrees.

More of the same through Thursday and Friday with a 40 to 50% chance for mainly late day storms.

TROPICS - We are watching an area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east of the windward Islands east of the Caribbean. Upper winds are to become hostile later this week and should preclude any development for the next few days as it moves through the Caribbean. The GFS, which is notorious for spinning things up in long range forecast is once again doing its thing. These long range spin ups usually don’t verify. I must say however, the GFS has been rather consistent with the last 6 forecast runs showing something in the Gulf by the end of this month. Stay tuned.

Only model showing system right now (WWSB)

Boating - Winds out of the SE turning to the SW at 5-10 knots and seas 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

