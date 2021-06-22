Sarasota Police Department donates old evidence to help raise money for at-risk youth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The property and evidence team at the Sarasota Police Department donated more than a hundred items in evidence to help at-risk children.

The evidence donated to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches were from several criminal cases dating as far back as 2014.

“These are cases that have been closed or dismissed. They have reached their retention date and they are able to be destroyed. So instead of destroying the items we decided to give back to the community,” said SPD Property and Evidence Specialist, Molly Cromie.

So how long does the PD have to keep evidence before doing something like this or disposing of it??? Well… it depends. More on how this all works and why @SarasotaPD decided to give back to the community coming up in our shows this evening @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/T0unrVNzHU — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) June 22, 2021

Cromie says evidence disposal and retention times vary on the case and the state statute.

“Some cases we could never get rid of and some cases, if it’s a found item we have 90 days, after 90 days it can be destroyed. So, instead of destroying it, if it’s brand new or in great condition we donate it,” said Cromie.

This time around, Cromie says they decided on giving the items to the Florida Youth Sheriffs Ranches because they promote goodwill among local youths and creates financial support for them.

“It’s great to know that you’re giving back to the community that is encouraging young minds to do the right thing for the right reason at the right time. And it’s just nice to know that we can help build the minds and hopefully change the futures of the young boys and girls of tomorrow,” said Cromie.

The Donor Relations Officer with the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Mike Kiel, says they feel blessed to have this partnership with the Sarasota Police Department.

“Donations like this will go right into one of our thrift stores,” said Kiel. “They [SPD] have some items there that will be worth two, three hundred dollars... others that are going to be 50, 70 dollars.”

Kiel says regardless of the amount whether it’s a dollar or ten thousand it is going to a great cause.

“It’s going to eventually in some way, some fashion it’s going to put a smile on a young persons face,’ said Kiel.

According to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches website they’ve been operating in the state since 1957 helping at-risk children. The first ranch was created that year when Florida sheriffs saw a need for a care facility for troubled boys.

Since then they’ve been able to open and maintain seven facilities including one on the Suncoast.

