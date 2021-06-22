Mall vaccination clinic winding down operations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the last few days of operation, the Department of Health-Sarasota is operating its combined Moderna first- and second-dose walk-up vaccination clinic for people 18 and over at Sarasota Square Mall this week.

The department has also scheduled the final Pfizer vaccination clinics at the mall for anyone age 12 or older this Saturday, June 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This no-appointment walk-in clinic will provide Pfizer first and second doses to those vaccinated on or before June 5. Students with both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be quarantined out of school or sports if they are exposed to Covid-19 unless they show symptoms. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form. Consent forms are required and are available on-site. Consent forms are required and are available on-site.

The Moderna vaccine will also available Saturday as well for those age 18 an older who would like it and those who are at or past their 28th day to receive a second dose of vaccine.

Beginning Friday, June 25, COVID 19 vaccinations will be available at DOH Sarasota locations in downtown and North Port, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adults 18 and older wanting to receive a first dose of Moderna vaccine as well as those individuals who are at or past their 28-day mark to receive a second Moderna vaccine are invite to use the clinic.

DOH Moderna COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic hours this week are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday at Sarasota Square Mall.

Adults 18 and older who walk-up to receive the Moderna vaccine must bring a ID and signed consent form (forms are also available on site). Individuals walking up for their first-dose should pay close attention to the information packet they will receive as it has instructions and information to return to the mall 28 days later for the second dose of Moderna, or 21 days later for second dose of Pfizer. Walk-ups will not receive a second-dose appointment reminder.

The hours of the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, have changed. The cite is now open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will test anyone regardless of symptoms.

Please continue to monitor Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net for updates and additional information.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.