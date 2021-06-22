New law mandates increased security measures at gas pumps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed Senate Bill 430 which is supposed to increase security at gas pumps, which comes as an effort for the state of Florida to combat credit card skimming schemes.

Skimmers are electronic devices that collect a consumer’s credit card information, according to a staff analysis. The information obtained illegally and often unbeknownst to the consumer, is often used to make unauthorized purchases.

SB430 goes into effect July 1, which will give gas station owners and operators until Jan. 1 to add:

New pressure-sensitive security tape over panel openings, Physical locks that require unique access keys for each station, An alarm system Devices to let customers use contactless payment methods.

According to the bill, If a gas pump does not have the required security measures, or is found to be damaged or have an illegal skimming or filtering device, Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will have the authroity to shut down that pump until the security measures are installed.

The department will also be able to confiscate a retail fuel measuring device that violates the law until compliance has been restored.

Here on the Suncoast, gas station manager Laura Martin said she’s surprised measures like these were signed into order since her location follows these rules anyway.

“I thought it was already a rule. I manage several locations over the past 20 years and we’ve always had that in place,” said Martin.

Even if the purpose of this bill to add security to pumps, some people like Duane Campbell tell ABC7, even with this new bill it will not change their pumping habits at all.

“It doesn’t change it all, I still go inside for all my transactions,” said Campbell. “You never know if there’s a scanner on one of these pumps.”

Transactions that Martin said are secure at their location, but she’s happy the law was signed into order anyway.

“I am happy that they are being enforced so that all locations are making our community safer,” said Martin.

