Fire guts house in Sarasota

This home on 32nd Street in Sarasota was damages in an early Tuesday morning fire.
This home on 32nd Street in Sarasota was damages in an early Tuesday morning fire.(Courtesy of Amy Vaccaro)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A house was heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire in Sarasota.

Officials say Sarasota County firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of 32nd Street shortly after 3 a.m.

Witnesses told ABC7 flames were visible through the roof of the home. The fire was contained in about an hour, officials said. No injures were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

