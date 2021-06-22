FDOT holding in-person and virtual public hearing tonight on SR 62 at US 301 in Parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing tonight, June 22 at 6 p.m. for the SR 62 at US 301 Realignment Project. It will be located at the First Baptist Church of Parrish (and not at the local Rocky Bluff Branch library. The library will only house a copy of the project documents (through July 7) and not the actual hearing event.

The Department has two ways to participate in the public hearing: online through the project website https://swflroads.com/sr62/at301/ or by attending the public hearing event tonight (either virtually or in person). The in-person open-house will begin at 5 p.m. The virtual and in-person hearing and testimony portion will begin at 6 p.m. All hearing materials, including the project video, are currently available online and a copy of these materials will be displayed at the Church tonight.

FDOT solicits public participation without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Cynthia Sykes, District One Title VI Coordinator, at (863) 519-2287, or email at Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the public hearing.

