Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in a crash near the SRQ Airport were from Kentucky, FHP reports.
2 dead, 5 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Palmetto shooting ruled attempted murder, suicide
Anthony Wicks
Adult, 3 juveniles charged with murder after North Port shooting victim dies
DeSantis to cut unemployment benefits to spur economy
Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes holds a briefing Monday outside the county...
Manatee County government building reopens after COVID outbreak

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘abate’
Fed: Inflation is notable