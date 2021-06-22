Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Couple found dead in murder-suicide in Manatee senior community

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the deaths of an elderly couple discovered Monday during a welfare check were the result of a murder-suicide.

The pair, in their 80s, was found in bed in their apartment by staff at Water’s Edge Senior Community around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies responded and determined that the husband and wife had both been fatally shot in the head. A firearm was located on the husband’s chest. The apartment had been locked from the inside and there was no indication of forced entry.

The identities of the two are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in a crash near the SRQ Airport were from Kentucky, FHP reports.
2 dead, 5 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Palmetto shooting ruled attempted murder, suicide
Anthony Wicks
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested in connection with North Port shooting
DeSantis to cut unemployment benefits to spur economy
Traffic is slowing on southbound I-75 Monday morning.
Crash slowing southbound I-75 traffic in Manatee

Latest News

This home on 32nd Street in Sarasota was damages in an early Tuesday morning fire.
Fire guts house in Sarasota
Sarasota vaccination update
Mall vaccination clinic winding down operations
Two people killed in a crash near the SRQ Airport were from Kentucky, FHP reports.
2 dead, 5 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Bernard Joseph Arthur
Suspect in Bradenton bank robbery in custody