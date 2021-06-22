Couple found dead in murder-suicide in Manatee senior community

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the deaths of an elderly couple discovered Monday during a welfare check were the result of a murder-suicide.

The pair, in their 80s, was found in bed in their apartment by staff at Water’s Edge Senior Community around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies responded and determined that the husband and wife had both been fatally shot in the head. A firearm was located on the husband’s chest. The apartment had been locked from the inside and there was no indication of forced entry.

The identities of the two are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.