Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get...
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the woman.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house.

The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmetto shooting ruled attempted murder, suicide
Two are dead and five people are injured after a three-vehicle crash near SRQ Airport,...
2 dead, 5 injured after 3-vehicle crash near SRQ Airport
Anthony Wicks
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested in connection with North Port shooting
DeSantis to cut unemployment benefits to spur economy
Traffic is slowing on southbound I-75 Monday morning.
Crash slowing southbound I-75 traffic in Manatee

Latest News

Then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church last June to take a photo after...
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
Gas Bill
New law mandates increased security measures at gas pumps
A Sri Lankan policeman looks at a dead turtle that washed ashore in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June...
Dead turtles, dolphins, whale wash ashore in Sri Lanka after ship fire
High schoolers to now get mandatory CPR training