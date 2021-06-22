Advertise With Us
Better chance for scattered coastal storms begins Wednesday

More typical summer pattern slowly comes back
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here it is the 3rd week of June and we still haven’t seen that typical summer pattern develop as of yet. With late season troughs digging down into the SE U.S. and the weak Claudette moving through Louisiana last week it has disrupted or delayed our normal pattern so far.

As the trough of low pressure moves out and high pressure repositions itself off Florida’s east coast we should see a return to more typical afternoon and evening storms developing early over the peninsula and then move slowly west toward the coast later in the day. It begins on Wednesday and should take hold on Thursday. Although we are looking at some slightly drier air moving in over the weekend we should still see a good deal of afternoon and evening thunderstorms scattered about.

Wednesday we start out with partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a coastal shower or two followed by mainly late afternoon storms inland pushing back toward the coast during the early evening. The rain chance is at 50% from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Better chances for storms comes back our way
Thursday look for more late day storms otherwise partly cloudy throughout much of the day with highs in the upper 80′s at the beach to low 90′s elsewhere. Rain chance will be a little higher at 60% for mainly late day storms.

Friday looks to be mainly active in the afternoon and evening with another 60% chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected.

Although one forecast model is showing some slightly drier air moving in over the weekend don’t let your guard down I still think we will see a good chance for scattered late day storms.

Boaters winds will be out of the south to start the day and switch around to the WNW at 5 knots. Not much wind for your sail on Wednesday. Seas will be less than 2 feet. Waters will be smooth.

