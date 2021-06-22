Advertise With Us
Adult, 3 juveniles charged with murder after North Port shooting victim dies

Anthony Wicks
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - One adult and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in North Port.

Police in North Port were dispatched to the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Friday.

22-year-old Anthony Wicks was charged along with a 14-year-old, 15-year-old, and 17-year-old.

According to police, the victim was having issues with one of the juveniles who is dating a female acquaintance. The victim and his friends were on their way to meet up with the juveniles in a vacant lot. Witnesses then saw a Red Nissan Cube drive up and gunshots rang out. The victim succumbed to his injuries following the shooting. He had been on life-support.

Detectives were able to determine the identities of the juveniles and that Wicks was the owner of the Nissan.

The individuals were initially charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, but are now facing 2nd Degree Murder charges.

