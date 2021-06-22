6th COVID case confirmed in Manatee County Administration Building

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Manatee County Administration building, following two deaths last week.

Dr. Scott Hopes confirmed to ABC7 that a sixth case of COVID has been confirmed. The sixth case was confirmed on June 15 and the individual’s last day in the office was June 14. The most recent case was an employee on the seventh floor of the building in the Rental Assistance office. The individual did seek medical attention at a hospital, but Hopes was unable to say whether they had been hospitalized.

Five cases were discovered Friday in the Information Technology Services department. Four of those ended up in the hospital and two died. Initially, Hopes explained, the county made the determination that individuals should be required to wear masks. After analyzing the situation, Hopes said the county determined that the vaccine was protecting people and that they changed the mask requirement to a suggestion.

Three specimens have been taken from three of the individuals affected. Those samples were sent to Jacksonville to test the strain of coronavirus, Hopes explained.

Three employees at Port Manatee also tested positive, but contact tracing shows that the cases appear to be unrelated.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

