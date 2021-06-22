Advertise With Us
2 dead, at least 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash near SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two are dead and at least two are injured after a three-vehicle crash near SRQ Airport, according to FHP troopers.

The crash happened near Seagate Drive around 7:30 p.m.

According to an FHP trooper, it appears one vehicle pulled out of a parking lot, turning right onto US 41. When that vehicle went to turn, it was allegedly hit by two other cars.

The car that pulled out of that parking lot had the fatalities, according to troopers.

As of 9:30 p.m., one lane of US 41 northbound is open.

