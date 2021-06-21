Warm and muggy air in place for the first workweek of summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A southwest wind will continue today and pump in humid Gulf air. The air aloft is also unstable and the combination will support the development of showers and thunderstorms.

The trend will be for the storms to move in from the Gulf waters in the mid-morning and early afternoon. They will then drift inland and become stronger storms, a few of which could back build toward the coast again in the evening hours.

A pattern shift will occur mid-week that will shift our winds from the southwest to the southeast or east. With this flow, our storms will build inland in the afternoon and drift back to the coast in the evening. Regardless of storm direction, there will be showers and thunderstorms possible all week.

Aside from Tropical Storm Claudette, which will move off the mid-Atlantic coast today and die out in open waters, the tropics are relatively calm with only one area in the open waters with a low chance for development. The next storm name will be Danny.

