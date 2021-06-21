St. Armands Family Day kicks off Sunday, June 27

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Armands Circle’s summer program series, “Sol of the Circle,” will be held this Sunday, June 27, at 11 a.m. with a sea-themed special event featuring experts from Mote Marine, live music, activities and more.

Ocean wildlife experts from Mote Marine will be out on historic St. Armands Circle, leading learning sessions and activities focused on sea turtle nesting along the Florida Suncoast.

The 2-hour popup event will help kids of all ages and parents discover the unique characteristics of sea turtles, their nesting habits and what is being done to preserve this endangered species.

Between learning sessions, kids will be able to color, get their face painted and enjoy the unique sounds of live steel drum performances.

St. Armands Family Day is a new monthly series with rotating themes. The series is scheduled for June 27, July 25, August 29, and September 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free for the public.

