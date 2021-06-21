Ringling Bridge lights to change for Pride Month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a unanimous vote, the City Commission announced that the Ringling Causeway Bridge light display will change to a rainbow of colors in recognition of Pride month.

The colors will change Tuesday, June 22 to Monday, June 28.

The City Commission unanimously passed the resolution as required by FDOT, which maintains the Ringling Bridge. The City Commission was on summer break until July 8, but Mayor Hagen Brody called the special meeting to approve the resolution.

The lighting configuration on the bridge will be red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet.

The Ringling Causeway Bridge will light up in rainbow colors in recognition of Pride Month June 22 -28 following a resolution from the City Commission as required by @MyFDOT_SWFL .🏳️‍🌈

