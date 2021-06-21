Advertise With Us
Rahm closes with two birdies to win U.S. Open

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Two monumental birdies clinched it.

Rahm birdied his final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen.

Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th tee, Rahm tied for the lead with a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4. He hit his second shot on the par-5 18th hole into a bunker right of the green and blasted it out to 18 feet.

Rahm curled the putt into the hole and pumped his fist as the crowd roared. He becomes a major champion for the first time on his first Father’s Day since his son Kepa was born before the Masters.

The victory comes three weeks after Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the Memorial with a six-shot lead.

Oosthuizen still had a chance after Rahm’s closing birdie, but bogeyed No. 17 after pulling his tee shot left into the canyon. He birdied No. 18 to shoot a 70 and finish at 5 under.

