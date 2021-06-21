Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Palmetto shooting ruled attempted murder, suicide

(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting Saturday night in Palmetto has been ruled an attempted murder and suicide, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

On June 19, at about 10 p.m., deputies were called to a report of a shooting at a home in the 7000 block of 48th Street East.

When they arrived they were able to communicate with a victim upstairs, sounding very weak. Deputies moved to the second floor where they found a white male gunshot victim in the bedroom. They also discovered another white male sitting in a chair with a gunshot wound to his head, a news release said.

The suspect, a 56-year-old man, died on the way to the hospital.

The victim was removed by deputies and they began life-saving measures.

The victim told deputies he was in the process of asking his roommate to move out when his mother attempted to enter the room.

The victim said the roommate drew a pistol and attempted to shoot the victim’s mother. The victim stepped in the way, pushing his mother out of the room and was shot with one round.

Detectives determined that the roommate then shot himself. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition. This case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

