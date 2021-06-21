Advertise With Us
Manatee County government building reopens after COVID outbreak

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes holds a briefing Monday outside the county...
Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes holds a briefing Monday outside the county administration building.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the deaths of two workers in the Manatee County Administration building following a COVID-19 outbreak, County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes announced that three more COVID-19 cases have been discovered among its employees.

Five cases were discovered Friday in the Information Technology Services department. Four of those ended up in the hospital and two died. Initially, Hopes explained, the county made the determination that individuals should be required to wear masks. After analyzing the situation, Hopes said the county determined that the vaccine was protecting people and that they changed the mask requirement to a suggestion.

Over the weekend, crews worked to fog and sanitize the building. On Monday morning, three more cases were discovered in the building’s security department.

Dr. Hopes expressed concern that they were dealing with the Delta variant of COVID-19, pointing to the fatality rate.

“That’s a 40% fatality rate. That’s very high,” Hopes told reporters.

